GLOCK, the gravitational-wave observatory on the Moon

In the future, we may object gravitational waves straight from the surface of the moon. This came through a study from Harvard University that developed a project to build an observatory dedicated to monitoring gravitational waves on our satellite. The study was published on June 24 in Journal of Cosmology and Astrophysics.

The project is called Lunar Gravitational Wave Observatory for Cosmology (Glock) Uses the lunar environment and geocentric orbit to analyze black hole mergers and Neutron stars may be able to survey nearly 70 percent of the universe.

“The Moon provides an ideal environment for a gravitational wave observatory because it is devoid of atmospheric and obvious seismic noise, which we must mitigate at great cost. laser interferometry On Earth – says Avi Loeb of Harvard University – the lunar observatory would provide unprecedented sensitivity to discovering unknown sources “

In the coming years, NASA will be busy returning astronauts to the moon thanks to the mission Artemis. The US agency will also use private individuals, such as SpaceX e blue origin, to plan the construction of a settlement outpost on the surface of the moon dedicated to scientific research.

The study’s authors hope to be able to send an exploratory mission to our satellite to test Gluc’s technologies. “Unlike space missions – which lasted only a few years – which lasted only a few years, GOC was designed as a permanent base on the Moon from which we could study the universe for generations,” concludes Karan Jani, author of the research.

Image Credit: Karan Jani