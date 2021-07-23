Microsoft Flight Simulator per Xbox Series X | S si mostra in large format in video – Multiplayer.it

Microsoft Flight Simulator it’s a Xbox Series X | s He begins to show himself in some Early gameplay videos Which illustrates the excellent work that Asobo and Microsoft have done to transform the simulation on the following gen consoles, which is not an easy task given the nature of the game but it seems to have gone very well.

At the moment we can watch a long gameplay video streamed by MrNightlife uploaded to YouTube, featuring 3 and a half hours of live play and a shorter video by Xboxsquad.fr, just to get you started, but of course the video material will not be short of now for the next few days.



The first video allows you to take a look at different environments, considering the player jumps from one to the other during a long gaming session, while the second focuses on a low-altitude flight over New York, to show how Microsoft succeeded Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S. manage well Even in such a complex place.

Some have arrived Pictures She’s specifically referring to the console version of the simulator, as seen in the tweets below by Matt Brown, which still testifies to the results achieved in this new role.

Particularly interesting are the screenshots from the Xbox Series S version, which show how Microsoft Flight Simulator presents itself very well even on this device, despite the high hardware requirements it has on PC. In recent days, we’ve also seen Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X | S takes up half the space without offline content, which is a good solution considering that a full installation will take up a lot of space on your SSD.