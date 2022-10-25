Confusions and apologies during the response in the congregation. The opposition does not forgive the Prime Minister ‘slips’

On a daily basis I deal with different themes revolving around the world of politics, news and entertainment. The “historical” eye turns to the past, the “curious” eye turns to the future and is interested in all things topical.





























Chief Minister Georgia Meloney, During his reply House of Representatives, Where the confidence debate on his government was underway, it abandoned certain formalities and was promptly underscored by the opposition benches.

Fiducia Camera, ‘Slips’ by Georgia Meloni

In the classroom, the Prime Minister could only address the delegates through the Chamber President, which the leader of the Brothers of Italy escaped, and immediately apologized. Meanwhile, some opposition MPs raised their voices to point to the ‘slip’, prompting a second ‘tears’. Principal’s Institutional Grammar It is pronounced a “Boni” in Roman dialect.

Melony Abubakar talks to Soumahoro

There was even more noise when the Prime Minister called ‘you’ to the deputy Abubakar Soumahoro. Yet apologies were made on several occasions during this time.

“I want to say to my colleague Soumahoro: We all feel like scholars of history, you know, otherwise we would be ignorant of the present without the future,” Meloni said, immediately pinched by opposition opposition. After some delay, he realized his mistake.

“I apologise, my mistake, I apologise, it goes wrong, I apologize when it happens”, he continued. Discourse He spoke in the morning about the Africa project.

Meloni: “Over the years I have been talking to various associations of African patriots”

“For many years – he explained – I have been talking to various associations of African patriots, and they told me something that no one had mentioned before: they also do not want to leave their homes.”

“The right to fight against the Italian brain drain is valid for Italians, but I believe it also applies to Africans, to all those who do not want to leave their land and help them grow and develop in their communities,” he concluded. .



