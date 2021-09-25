September 25, 2021

A few simple steps to get your house plants healthy even in winter

With the onset of the autumn season, it is important to take care of your plants more carefully. In fact, those who moved the plants outside in the summer will have to start pulling them out as temperatures drop.

It may seem like a trivial process but for our plants it is not, the suffering they can feel back home should not be underestimated.

First of all, you need to know how to determine the right moment to bring the plants indoors. In principle, lowering nighttime temperatures below twelve degrees would be the signal.

Obviously, this will depend on the latitude and climate in the area where you live. In fact, if they’re already in the north, the beginning of October could be the perfect time to bring them home. In the south and in temperate regions, it is still possible to wait a while.

Before bringing the plants home, it is advisable to do a quick check of the leaves and the substrate. In fact, all problems will appear as soon as you get back inside.

Begin by removing all dry leaves and cutting off dead branches and wilted flowers. To avoid insects or dirt from entering the house, clean the leaves of the plants with a sponge moistened with water.

Then examine the leaves to determine the possible presence of parasites. Actually often Leaves are the mirror The health of our plants. Parasites that frequently infect our plants are mealybug Cottony, scudetto and red spider.

These are insects that will be dealt with as quickly as possible because they tend to multiply in the home quickly.

If you are not sure which products to use, we recommend that you contact a specialized nursery.

Where do you put the plants?

Plants should be placed in the same place they enjoyed the previous season. It will be very important to carefully choose the place as the plants will have to stand there for several months.

It is best to avoid placing them near radiators, heat sources or drafts.

The plants will be under severe stress once you bring them home. In some cases, they may experience stress and suffering that leads to leaf loss or yellowing.

This is a normal physiological reaction that should not worry us too much. In fact, this pressure can last up to a month. Here are some simple steps to get your houseplants looking healthy even in winter.

