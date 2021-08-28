“A disaster caused by the Americans who shot” – Il Tempo

The latest report on the attack in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, showed that about two hundred people were killed in the attack, including 13 US soldiers and three British citizens, one of whom was a teenager. Speaking to the nation after the attack, US President Joe Biden promised that Washington would take revenge on the “heroes” who perished on Earth. “He wants them dead,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. But there is testimony that puts the American president in trouble.

“Many of the people who were killed in the attack on Kabul airport were killed by US soldiers,” compiled the BBC, which was able to consult many people at the Afghan airport. After the Islamic State attack, the US military responded with rifle fire, resulting in a large number of deaths and greatly exacerbating the toll. I saw American soldiers and Turkish soldiers behind them. The shots came from there, from the towers, the story of the brother of one of the victims, an Afghan taxi driver who came from London to try to save his family from the rise of the Taliban. The BBC announced that it had tried to contact the US Department of Defense, which did not respond to a request for comment on these shocking testimonies: an indication that reconstruction should not be far from reality.

Meanwhile, two “prominent figures of the Islamic State” were killed in a US airstrike on Friday in Afghanistan. This was announced by Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for regional operations, at a Pentagon briefing. “As more information has come in, I can confirm that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed and one wounded. We know that there were no civilian casualties,” Taylor said. The news comes after news came in the night of a US drone strike in Afghanistan that killed one of the minds of ISIS, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State. “It was one mission to hit these targets,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. He added, “They were ‘planners’ and ‘facilitators’ for ISIS, which is reason enough.” Taylor did not specify whether the two killed members of ISIS and Khorasan were planning new attacks. ISIS Khorasan claimed responsibility for Thursday’s kamikaze attack on Kabul airport.