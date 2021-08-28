Mercedes Citan, the new multifunctional truck

At first glance it may seem small, maybe very small. In fact, the compact dimensions of the exterior reveal the large loading capacity of the new car Mercedes-Benz Citan which can also be optimally exploited in urban centres.

Mercedes pickup truck completes the range of work vehicles, after Sprinter and Vito, Citan shows one More elegant and compact style. The 4498 mm length of the Citan is combined with the spacious interior, which is also found in the short wheelbase version, which will be 2716 mm. The main features are the sliding doors opening on both sides and the bottom loading edge to facilitate loading and unloading of goods.

Inside, the passenger compartment Shows a great personality, as evidenced by the horizontal instrument panel that evokes the wing’s full-length profile to increase the feeling of spaciousness. The many details and customizations that Mercedes offers to customers to increase comfort on board through a series of equipment for a truly high level of comfort. Special emphasis is also placed on the infotainment system, which MBUX has included with Mercedes me Connect services. Finally, there is no shortage of driver assistance systems on board to travel safely.

Provides a range of motors Three diesel engines and two gasoline engines. The strengths are low speed maneuverability and excellent fuel consumption. The engines, whose power ranges from 75 hp in the basic version to 131 hp, comply with current European emissions regulations (Euro 6d). All engines are equipped with a start and stop function, to save fuel and control the exhaust gas. In addition to the six-speed manual gearbox, more powerful engines will be able to get a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DCT).

Not only internal combustion engines, but also single engine Electric version: eCitan. This model with scope The electric truck chosen by AmazonIt will be available from mid-2022. The calculated range will be approximately 285 kilometers on a full charge. For professionals who use trucks for delivery services, this wide autonomy is an element to consider. As for recharging, it will be possible to charge the truck in fast mode: in this way it will be possible to reach an autonomy of 10% to an 80% charge in about 40 minutes.

The new generation of Mercedes license plate truck will also be sold In Tourer and van . versions Starting at the end of September. An excellent compromise for professionals who decided to once again rely on Star House, who unveiled Upcoming news for campers, known for its reliability, has now been modified for compactness, efficiency, and ease of use.