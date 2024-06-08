4 reasons why Macron is “unstable”





Ambitious to become the leader of the Old Continent, risk crashing into Earth like Icarus. In recent months Emmanuel Macron He was one – or perhaps one – of the great champions of the international scene, but not in positive terms. Perhaps arrogantly, the French president has bitten off more than he can chew several times and is now, on the eve of the European elections, wavering. It is a state of instability – not mental, let us be clear – that threatens to cause dangerous scenarios, especially if we think about Ukraine, which can be traced back to five files.

I have an internal problem

One of the main problems Macron faces is stabilizing the economy Government. They changed prime ministers and ministers with impressive regularity, without ever solving the problems. And be careful, the urban devastation and security emergency in the slums shouldn’t even be mentioned. Because in recent months Paris has been shaken by vibrant protests against Pension reform And the package Immigration. The measures cost former Prime Minister Bourne his job, but Attal’s reign is far from calm, thanks to opinion poll numbers and a climate of total mistrust towards those in power.

It’s easy

“Frankfurt is dead.” These are the words Macron used in September 2023 in an interview with the national channel Tf1. What happened in NigerWith the victory of the coup military junta, he witnessed the failure of Paris’s foreign policy the coast. A region of Africa that in recent years has had to deal with coups d’état in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger, setbacks closely linked to the mismanagement of state affairs, the deterioration of the security situation and, above all, the withdrawal of French forces. But there is more and here we must touch on the third point.

Ukraine

It seems that the loss of the Sahel region prompted Macron to want to play a leadership role in the region The crisis in Ukraine. Already on the front line in the days before the ordered invasion Russian President Vladimir PutinThe Elysee president has risked on more than one occasion in recent weeks to expand the scope of the conflict. In fact, Macron assumed sending Western soldiers to Ukraine to fight against Moscow’s forces. I am not satisfied. Despite the Kremlin’s strong reactions, it has announced in the past few hours that it wants to supply Zelensky with fourth-generation Mirage 2000 fighters, and that it wants to train Ukrainian pilots on French territory. That’s it? Not at all: “I want to form a French brigade in Ukraine,” he announced, without going into details. The problem will be Matteo Salvini’s words.

Read also:

European elections

This latest outing by Macron can be linked to upcoming events European elections, an essential crossroads of the ancient continent but not only. In France, there is talk of “the most important vote in the history of the Union” and it is no coincidence, considering that Prime Minister Attal has to deal with two censorship petitions, one from France Insommies (LFI) and the other from France. National Rally (Rn), both against budget cuts. The picture presented by the latest official opinion polls is dramatic: Marine Le Pen was only defeated thanks to the classic red mixtures, and received twice the votes of the president of the Elysee. Even in this case, it is tragic news, because the right-wing leader considers these European elections a referendum on Macron. And you can’t even focus on the unity of the left: the parties overall represent 32.5%, but they are more divided than ever. Irreconcilable positions, so to speak. The defeat of the president’s party could unleash a deadly wave. Anti-Putin rhetoric thus acquires another value: a desperate attempt to survive.

Franco Lodge, June 8, 2024

Nicolaporro.it is also on Whatsapp. its enough click here To subscribe to the channel to always receive what is new (for free).

Did you like this article? Read also

Follow us on our channels