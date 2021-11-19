22% off “Everything” from midnight

We’ve already covered Renewed Media World Black Friday 2021, but now the well-known chain has decided to go much further, launching a “separate” initiative (or rather, always connected with the Black November period, but we understand each other). In this context, it was decided to exaggerate: MediaWorld is about to launch a 22% discount on ‘everything’.

A while ago we found ourselves digging into these pages Sold among many popular products during Black Friday MediaWorld, but this time, instead, we must admit that the suggestion of the well-known series may be of interest to a large number of users. In fact, start From midnight on November 20, 2021 (So ​​in a few hours if you’re reading this story soon after it’s published) until November 21, 2021 there will be two “days” of Online only discounts Related to “Singles’ Day 2021″ (Yes, the latter was actually November 11, 2021, but the MediaWorld team writes that from them”Singles’ Day is also ahead of us“).

22% off “Everything” from MediaWorld: As always, there are some exceptions

During November 20 and 21, 2021 there will be one 22% off practically “all” of the catalog. However, pay attention to the fact that moles MediaWorld Initiative Terms and Conditions We read the following:Promotion is active on all products available online except of all products participating in the Black Friday promotions; all products that are part of online promotions (including ONLY FOR TODAY); All products belonging to the “Best Computer Accessories” promotion; All iPhone models, all Apple watches; All AirPods; All Amazon products

all Google products; All Samsung ZFlip models; iPad, MacBook, iMac and Apple PC; All consoles All KitchenAid, Smeg, Dyson, Miele, Liebherr brand products; Samsung BE SPOKE branded embedded products; Products belonging to the film and music categories; Products sold as part of subscriptions (telephony, internet, television, etc.), pre-sales, reservations, publishing products, packing cards, policies, wedding menus, and the like (birthday, confirmation, etc.), and all those items that are digital pins, coupons, refills, boxes, gift cards And all MW . servicesFinally, There are more than a few exceptions.

but, Remaining catalog, including refurbished products, will be in the promotion center, where you can find out more at Dedicated page for the MediaWorld portal initiative.