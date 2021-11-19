Bagnaia is the fastest. Quartararo 2. Times of the second day | Sky Sports

Moreover Jerez turns red. Pecco Bagnaia orders in front of everyone with Amazing experience from 1:36,872 Ride a completely new motorcycle. In fact, Ducati brought one to the track A different fairing by adding an elongated muffler and thus a new engine. Riders of the Borgo Panigale house concluded the session satisfied with the performance of the new bike. From the red cloud we move to the blue cloud: Fabio Quartararo He puts himself behind the Ducati rider, bringing us head-to-head memories of the season just gone. at home Yamaha One has worked on one Updated version of the framework With a goal next season and if Fabio Quartararo is done with the driving range, on the other hand, his box-mate Franco Morbidelli He failed to enter the top ten, due to knee problems after the operation.

Dovizioso, first lap on the 2022 Yamaha M1

Andrea DoviziosoIn his first end-of-season testing with Yamaha, try the version M1 from Yamaha 2022 Waiting to get it officially starting next season. While Darren Binder He made his first-class debut after jumping straight out of Moto3.

Di Giannantonio is the fastest rising star

And if we’re talking about debuting, how can we not mention it Grissini teamwho envelops his teammates Enea Bastianini NS Fabio Di Giannantonio In pastel blue the air symbol in honor of Fausto. different case for HondaAnd whose passengers lined up on the riding track A motorcycle that revolutionized the aerodynamics, frame and engine Without his standard-bearer Marc Marquez, he suffers from double vision or double vision.

Marquis, new controls on Christmas

Alberto Puig stated that the The team is waiting for the medical examinations that will be done this winter break to make a decision Due to the next season, which after today’s tests fierce and with Pecco Bagnaia thirsts for speed.