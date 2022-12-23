December 23, 2022

2 million euros coming from the region

A big project, already under construction which, though spiral High prices of building materialsIt will continue without a doubt thanks to the very valuable allocation of 2 million euros that comes from the region of Tuscany. With the approval of the new regional budget, the law was ratified providing for the financing of the Fornacette Gymnasium, an imposing and futuristic structure whose construction, planned in two phases, would meet not only the needs of Fornacette, but also those of many local sports societies.

“I am very satisfied with the response of the region to our appeal – explains the Mayor of Calchinaya, Cristiano Alderije. – Our administration has planned many works of great importance and opened several construction sites when inflation and the increase in raw material prices were not at all expected. With the increases recorded in costs, there was a risk of losing previously obtained funding, blocking the business and creating great difficulties for the companies that had acquired the contracts.For this I would like to publicly thank the President of the Tuscany Region Council, Antonio Mazzio who has taken up our cause, in agreement with President Eugenio Gianni, has made this proposal to Regional Council.

Alderigi concludes: “I express my personal gratitude to both of them for promoting this important funding. It is a very significant contribution that will allow us to complete the first part of the work, which will not only allow schoolchildren to have a space equipped for a fun and well-equipped movement activity, but will give the opportunity to many Sports associations in the area to take advantage of Beautiful structure, modern and multifunctional to do their business. It’s a great goal that we’re really excited about thanks to our region’s interest.”

