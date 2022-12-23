Amazing January offers, don’t miss out

A new business opportunity across Italy, the proposal comes from the tourism and hotel sector. In fact, selections called by Club del Sole are underway and aim to recruit 400 new suppliers to be included in several camping villages for the next summer season.

The company operates about twenty villages and tourist camps operating in 7 Italian regions, namely Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Lombardy, Tuscany, Marche, Abruzzo and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Overall, the company offers more than 8,000 reception alternatives and among its own options services It includes the management of restaurants, equipped beaches and amusement parks.

Here are all the basic indications regarding the selection, the requirements that it will be necessary to possess and the procedure for sending the application.

Club Del Sol is looking for staff to recruit all over Italy

to give it Telecommunications It was the same company, by a recent circular. The famous group active in the hotel tourism sector, Club del Sole, has promoted an impressive recruitment campaign in order to include more than 400 new employees with different profiles. In short, expanding the business team in view of next year’s summer season.

The company will provide space for both those who have already gained experience in the hotel tourism sector and those who are looking for it First work experience.

In fact, Club del Sole is rather meticulous in terms of the continuous development of its reality and the services offered to users. Which is why he believes in Basic human resources within your programming. Therefore, it works punctually in supporting the advancement of the skills and competencies of its collaborators, ensuring their abundance. room for professional growth.

Work locations and professional profiles required by the company

Job opportunities for the upcoming summer season include many tourist sites in our country. The maxi recruitment campaign operates in many cities in the regions of central and northern Italy, just think about

Lombardy, Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Marche, Abruzzo and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

In this case, the Club del Sole entries look at the individuals to be placed in sectors Reception, lounge, bar, kitchen and housekeeping.

For those who are on their first work experience, posts in the team are provided by signature Apprenticeship contracts or paid training grants.

How to submit your Club del Sole Summer 2023 selection request

To take part in the selections called by the Club del Sole which aims to recruit 400 new suppliers to be included in several camping villages for the next summer season, prospective candidates must consult Section Reserved for career paths and current vacancies (work with us) on the official web page of the group.

From here it will be possible to send your application for job opportunities in the company’s locations and villages, by writing A remote form has been prepared upon request With the required information and attach your resume.

An alternative practice could be to send the admission application and attached CV via a Mailto the e-mail address [email protected].