Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 won’t be shown before E3 2022, according to Jeff Grob – Nerd4.life

One of the most anticipated games of the coming year is The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. When will we be able to see him again? Not at The Game Awards 2021 and not beforeM 3 2022, according to Jeff Grob and Nate Hate.

Nate the Hate is a well-known Nintendo insider, along with a reporter Jeff GroupAccording to the two, E3 2022 is the most credible moment, or perhaps – as Grubb speculates – the game will be shown during a Zelda-themed Nintendo Direct, he said. Which the company is preparing, also scheduled for the beginning of June 2022.

They both claim that the next trailer will definitively refer to official name from the game. In fact, remember that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is not the real title. Nintendo has not yet indicated the game’s real name because it contains clues to the story and doesn’t want to expect too many details. The release date is (for now) set for 2022, so – assuming it’s respected – it’s plausible that the E3 2022 trailer would refer to the official name.



A character spins across a golden field in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Remember, it’s been two years since Nintendo officially confirmed a sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Then we had to wait for E3 2021 to get a real first taste of the game, with some modified gameplay scenes that didn’t allow us to get a feel of what the game was like in detail.

Grubb’s comments contradict an earlier rumor: Geoff Keighley claimed a game from 2.5 years ago would be shown at The Game Awards 2021 and fans assumed it was The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2.