January 31, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Toyota: Still No. 1 in the world in 2022

Karen Hines January 31, 2023 1 min read

Again it is Toyota cars Company The world leader in 2022. Specifically, including Daihatsu and Hino subsidiary sizes, the Japanese manufacturer delivered a total 10,438,024 vehicles. In the context of an increase in global production by 5% (10.6 million, of which 3.6 are in Japan and 6.9 abroad), Toyota recorded a contraction in sales of 0.1% compared to 2021, by -9.6% in Japan (1.9 million) and by a decrease of almost 10% in America (2.1 million). Despite the minus sign at home, Toyota sold 8.58 million vehicles abroad (+2.3%). In an emergency context, due to the restrictions caused by Covid 19 and the shortage of chips and semiconductors, Toyota recorded sales in line with 2021, also thanks to the growth in demand in Asia.

> Above the Corolla, Toyota’s best-selling model worldwide.

the Volkswagen Group From January-December 2022 hand it over 8.3 million vehiclesRegistered -7% compared to 2021 when they were 8.8 million. By observing the situation within the different brands, it can be seen that general experts such as Skoda and Seat / Cupra, scored a minus. Among luxury and premium brands, Lamborghini and Bentley increased 5.8% to 24,400 units. BEVs are doing well, with more than 572,000 vehicles delivered to customers (352,000 in Europe).

See also  What it is and how to use it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bonus Windows and Equipment 2023: Discount and Allowable Expenses

January 30, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

February hikes aren’t for everyone

January 30, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Emanuele Morachini is the new president of the province of Brescia

January 30, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

A denial teacher interrupts the Showa – Lombardi program

January 31, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Toyota: Still No. 1 in the world in 2022

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Marie Kondo embraces chaos in the name of children

January 31, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Breaking news! Severe frost coming from the east? Here are all the coolest maps!

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines