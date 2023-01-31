Toyota: Still No. 1 in the world in 2022

Again it is Toyota cars Company The world leader in 2022. Specifically, including Daihatsu and Hino subsidiary sizes, the Japanese manufacturer delivered a total 10,438,024 vehicles. In the context of an increase in global production by 5% (10.6 million, of which 3.6 are in Japan and 6.9 abroad), Toyota recorded a contraction in sales of 0.1% compared to 2021, by -9.6% in Japan (1.9 million) and by a decrease of almost 10% in America (2.1 million). Despite the minus sign at home, Toyota sold 8.58 million vehicles abroad (+2.3%). In an emergency context, due to the restrictions caused by Covid 19 and the shortage of chips and semiconductors, Toyota recorded sales in line with 2021, also thanks to the growth in demand in Asia.

> Above the Corolla, Toyota’s best-selling model worldwide.

the Volkswagen Group From January-December 2022 hand it over 8.3 million vehiclesRegistered -7% compared to 2021 when they were 8.8 million. By observing the situation within the different brands, it can be seen that general experts such as Skoda and Seat / Cupra, scored a minus. Among luxury and premium brands, Lamborghini and Bentley increased 5.8% to 24,400 units. BEVs are doing well, with more than 572,000 vehicles delivered to customers (352,000 in Europe).