February 12, 2024

17-year-old Mahnoor Cheema has the highest IQ compared to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Samson Paul February 12, 2024

Mahnoor Cheema, a 17-year-old girl, scored 161 on an IQ test, beating two holy beasts like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. there…

Mahnoor Cheema, a 17-year-old girl, scored 161 on an IQ test, beating two holy beasts like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. A girl gets 28 A-levels after passing 33 GCSE exams (an exam students take at the age of sixteen).

the story

Manhur Cheema reportedly said that since his arrival in Britain he has not been allowed to move forward for a year, and instead has been given extra household duties to do. This situation has generated frustration in the girl who does not feel supported and believes that such brilliant minds need more support otherwise there is a risk of burning out their talent. By also comparing herself to others like her, she realized that she had this insecurities in common. He therefore believes that institutions have a duty to care for gifted children, just as those with special educational needs receive additional support.

Manhur Cheema's mother spoke about the difficulties her daughter faces in integrating with her peers, because while she is reading philosophy texts, her classmates are reading texts such as “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” However, it seems that the 17-year-old has now found her niche by transferring to another school that highlights her abilities. Meanwhile hIt also conducted all school entrance exams in the 'Challenge' range only and came first in three provinces. It is also part of Mensa, where you can only qualify as a member if you score in the top 2% of the total population on a certified intelligence test.

the family

His family, who first moved to the UK in 2006 from Lahore, Pakistan, consists of his father, a prominent lawyer, his mother who has two degrees in business administration, and a 14-year-old sister who is also a national champion in mathematics with an IQ of 161. His brother Nine-year-old Gibran is already a very good pianist. Manhour in his spare timeAside from the swim team, she enjoys horseback riding and attending concerts with her friends.

