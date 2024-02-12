17-year-old Mahnoor Cheema has the highest IQ compared to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89,99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
Mahnoor Cheema, a 17-year-old girl, scored 161 on an IQ test, beating two holy beasts like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. A girl gets 28 A-levels after passing 33 GCSE exams (an exam students take at the age of sixteen).
Cyrus Leung, the new genius is only 12 years old: he has an IQ equal to that of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking
the story
Manhur Cheema reportedly said that since his arrival in Britain he has not been allowed to move forward for a year, and instead has been given extra household duties to do.
Manhur Cheema's mother spoke about the difficulties her daughter faces in integrating with her peers, because while she is reading philosophy texts, her classmates are reading texts such as “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” However, it seems that the 17-year-old has now found her niche by transferring to another school that highlights her abilities. Meanwhile hIt also conducted all school entrance exams in the 'Challenge' range only and came first in three provinces. It is also part of Mensa, where you can only qualify as a member if you score in the top 2% of the total population on a certified intelligence test.
the family
His family, who first moved to the UK in 2006 from Lahore, Pakistan, consists of his father, a prominent lawyer, his mother who has two degrees in business administration, and a 14-year-old sister who is also a national champion in mathematics with an IQ of 161. His brother Nine-year-old Gibran is already a very good pianist. Manhour in his spare timeAside from the swim team, she enjoys horseback riding and attending concerts with her friends.
© All rights reserved
Read the full article on
Prophet
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
USA, Shocking Poll: Joe Biden: “Too Old for the White House”
Painting the house yourself: 9 tips to avoid making mistakes
A dog stares at a boy, approaches and then “explodes” with joy: the reason is very special