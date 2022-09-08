Xbox Game Pass is ‘a great deal’, says developer Tunic – Nerd4.life

who – which Xbox Game Pass It is considered important by users and is well known now, but there are also many enthusiastic testimonials from developers, such as Andrew Schuldis, author of Tonkwhich he considers a ‘Unbelievable deal’.

Tunic was, in fact, one of the most successful indie games of the year on Xbox Game Pass, and its spread benefited greatly from its first-day distribution on the subscription service, as well as being a long-awaited game by fans.

In an interview by TrueAchievements, Shouldais said he was excited about the Microsoft-certified system: “It was Nicesaid the developer, who almost created Tunic himself. “It comes as no surprise to anyone to say, ‘Game Pass really is a great deal.

I use it too, and I’m not ashamed to say it, but it almost scares me to think that there are millions of subscribers who They can try the game right away That I just developed, it’s hard to even imagine.”

Shouldais spoke about Game Pass’s point of view As a developer and as a userAnd, from the latter perspective, it paralleled the feeling he had as a kid when he got into a video game rental to pick one up on the basis of just the cover. The breadth of offer and freedom of choice, according to the author of Tunic, is repeated in a somewhat similar way with Xbox Game Pass.

Tunic also recently received a release date for PS4 and PS5 releases, set for September 27, 2022.