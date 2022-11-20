World Cup: Wales Back, Bill “I Hope We Have Fun” – Football

(ANSA) – Doha, November 20 – “As a kid I dreamed of seeing Wales play in the World Cup and being part of that team. The dream has come true, it’s incredible and I’m proud to play for my country.” And so Gareth Bale on the eve of the match that will mark the Welshman’s return to the World Cup after 64 years. Rivals for the Reds will be the US national team, the country that adopts Bill and lives and plays in Los Angeles. “We’re living in our own ‘bubble’ now – Bale added – but, of course, we get links and videos on our WhatsApp group, and our friends send us things too. And we see anticipation all over Wales, flags on windows and people who walk around the jerseys of the national team.” “Now I’m ready to write the history of our country – concluded the former Real Madrid player -, schools will stop and children will miss lessons because they will watch matches: it will be a really great moment in our history, and I hope we will have fun”. (Dealing).

