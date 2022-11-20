November 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

World Cup: Wales Back, Bill “I Hope We Have Fun” – Football

Mirabelle Hunt November 20, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – Doha, November 20 – “As a kid I dreamed of seeing Wales play in the World Cup and being part of that team. The dream has come true, it’s incredible and I’m proud to play for my country.” And so Gareth Bale on the eve of the match that will mark the Welshman’s return to the World Cup after 64 years. Rivals for the Reds will be the US national team, the country that adopts Bill and lives and plays in Los Angeles. “We’re living in our own ‘bubble’ now – Bale added – but, of course, we get links and videos on our WhatsApp group, and our friends send us things too. And we see anticipation all over Wales, flags on windows and people who walk around the jerseys of the national team.” “Now I’m ready to write the history of our country – concluded the former Real Madrid player -, schools will stop and children will miss lessons because they will watch matches: it will be a really great moment in our history, and I hope we will have fun”. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright


More Stories

3 min read

LIVE TMW – Austria, Rangnick: “Milan have done really well in the last 2-3 years”

November 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“I’m in Qatar and I’m gay.” Acknowledgment of the FIFA Media Director

November 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

With Fritz and Tiafoe, USA favorite against Italy incerottata – OA Sport

November 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

A letter from the post office makes the customers shudder, the checking account is in danger

November 20, 2022 Karen Hines
6 min read

“At the time of the draw, I had the least chance of reaching the final.”

November 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How many times a week do you run to lose weight – impressive results

November 20, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

World Cup: Wales Back, Bill “I Hope We Have Fun” – Football

November 20, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt