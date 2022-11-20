How many times a week do you run to lose weight – impressive results

Workouts are very important if you want to lose weight. How many times a week to run to lose weight: Superior results.

Losing weight is never easy: if it’s time for you to get back in shape, you must know first that you need a lot of weight. Willpower And first of all, it is necessary to combine nutrition with exercise. There are many activities that can improve your body.

Today we focus our attention on a race. Running is simply a physical activity that a person does all the time and helps to lose a lot of calories. Its benefits are impressive: According to some studies, running is a antidepressant Naturally and not surprisingly, it helps produce the good mood hormone ( serotonin). As if that were not enough, this activity promotes relaxation and improves sleep at night. Frequency is something that should not be underestimated: how many times a week should you run to achieve great results?

How many times a week to run to lose weight: what are the results!

According to experts, whoever wants to lose weight by running should train at least 3 or 4 times a week 35-45 minute sessions. Intensity is very important: the goal is to burn calories and re-energize your metabolism.

Be careful though: If you are not specially trainedYou have to move forward gradually. For experts, you should start with running twice a week, then increase to 3 days until you reach 4 walks per week. You need to give your body the right time to adapt to running and above all to avoid unpleasant injuries. Thanks to running, the results will be amazing. Remember also that the duration of the workout is also important: in the first 10 minutes of running, the body sugar burning; After the first 30 minutes of your workout, you start burning fat.