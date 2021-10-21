Work - crises and unemployment ... but he who seeks does not find

Venafro – in the middle for One of the most important economic crises of the century – it causes effects of the pandemic too much Those who lost their jobs but, paradoxically, too much They are companies that are looking for employees and do not find candidates.

We are in one period – economically – The most tragic and problematic in history. The pandemic has caused irreversible damage to many business sectors, primarily the restaurant environment. hear about dCompanies forced to close, Bonuses aim to protect this or that category, increase prices and new rules to be respected.

However, this is not the case everywhere. There are those who are desperately looking for employees and can’t find any candidates, From bars to unexpectedly large corporations.

Example?

ESCO Corporation. Fiat Lux Srl, Venafrana company, Specializes in designing, building, managing and maintaining technology systems, energy auditing, smart cities and home automation. Look for employees, not necessarily graduates. The requirements are:

Young graduate/high school graduate (engineer, industrial expert, surveyor, etc.)

Who has at least basic knowledge:

office suite

AutoCAD.

Primus for website accounting.

Anyone interested can contact the following number: +39328 2976176.

There, at this moment in particular, to make it clear The crisis can and must be overcome. Ironically, we are talking about unemployment When there are vacancies, specialized companies need young people who are ready to work. To overcome the crisis, you must believe that you can do this: Everything is in our hands.

