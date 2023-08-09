Why do lithium-ion batteries deteriorate over time? this is the reason

Li-ion batteries, why do they deteriorate? Here’s why and what we can do to avoid it.

the Lithium-ion batteries They are widely used in modern technology, powering a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles. They are prized for their performance, high energy density, and fast charging capabilities. However, over time, these batteries tend to lose some of their capacity which leads to a decrease in performance, resulting in the need for replacement or reduced autonomy. But what are the reasons for this deterioration?

Characteristics of lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries benefit from Movement of lithium ions between two electrodes, the anode and the cathode, through the electrolyte. During charging, lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode, and during discharge, the process reverses. This movement of lithium ions allows the generation of an electric current Thus, to operate the devices.



This type of battery has proven itself Efficient and economical compared to other technologiesBut it has some limitations that contribute to deterioration over time.

The reasons for the deterioration of the lithium-ion battery are different, let’s find out together and see if there is a way to avoid it.

Why Batteries are deteriorating

Like many other things, Even lithium-ion batteries are not eternal. But what are the factors that led to its decline? The most common is just recharging.

During charge and discharge cycles, batteries experience mechanical stress caused by the expanding and contracting material volume. This phenomenon leads to the formation of microcracks on the electrode, which can damage the battery structure and reduce its life over time.

With each charge and discharge cycle, small lithium particles can escape from the cells reducing the amount of lithium available for the movement of ions. This progressive process naturally contributes to the deterioration of battery performance.

Then, with the passage of time, A thin layer of solid material is formed over the electrodes, known as the solid electric interphase (SEI). Loss of efficiency SEI build-up can cause the build-up and release of lithium ions, which negatively affects the overall performance of the battery.

also High temperatures can accelerate the deterioration of batteries. Prolonged heat exposure, for example, can increase the chemical and physical decomposition process inside a battery, reducing capacity and life.

cSo, what can we do to avoid damaging the batteries? Unfortunately, other than refilling them only when needed, there is nothing we can do for consumers to prevent the natural process of spoilage. However, studies are underway to replace lithium with alternative metals.

Replacing lithium with other metals

Some researchers are considering an idea Replacing lithium with other metals such as aluminum, copper or magnesium to improve battery performance and life. but This experiment is a real challenge. These metals have different chemical properties and require different electrode and electrolyte structures, which complicates the design of efficient and safe batteries. Moreover, researching and developing new technologies takes significant time and resources.

No doubt Li-ion batteries are a widely used and valuable technology for its performance and energy density. However, over time, these batteries tend to lose some of their capacity due to the chemical and physical phenomena that occur during the charge and discharge cycles.

Despite the challenges in replacing lithium with other metals, Research continues to develop more efficient and durable batteries. In the meantime, wise usage practices are essential to extending the life of lithium-ion batteries, such as avoiding excessive temperatures and exposure to extreme charging cycles.

