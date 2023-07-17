Google I decided to devote Doodles affiliate July 17th For a woman who changed the world thanks to her discoveries: Eunice Newton.

Who was Eunice Newton?

Eunice Newton Born July 17, 1819 in Goshen, Connecticut. Her education was solid, marked by science studies at the Troy Female Seminary and the nearby College of Science. It was there that Newton Foote imbibed a passion for botany and chemistry, influenced by the works of Almira Hart Lincoln Phelps, a pioneer of science.

A pioneer in the field of women’s rights

Eunice Newton Foot She is also remembered for her activism for women’s rights. She was a signatory to the Declaration of Sentiments of the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848, the first women’s rights agreement. He actively helped prepare the Society’s proceedings for publication and maintained a close friendship with the suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Leading scientist

Eunice Newton Foot Recognized as a leader in the study of greenhouse gases and global warming. Through a series of experiments, he demonstrated the interaction of sunlight with various gases and concluded that carbon dioxide retains more heat. His results were presented to the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1856 and subsequently published In the American Journal of Science and Arts.

Despite her great contributions, her research was not fully recognized at the time, and some scientific reports even confused her name with that of her husband. Elisha Foote.

In addition to, Eunice Newton Foot She was not only a scholar and advocate for women’s rights. She was also an inventor, patenting in 1860 the “Stuffing the soles of shoes and bootsand the development of a new machine for making paper in 1867.

The legacy of Eunice Newtonfoot

Eunice Newton Foot She left us a legacy of scholarly research, innovation, and women’s rights activism. Her hard work and dedication left a permanent mark, making her a figure to be honored with a Google Doodle.

Google Doodle on July 17, 2023

In honor of his 204th birthday, Google He chose to devote himself Leonis Newtonfoot doodleCelebrating his pioneering work in various fields. It is a highly anticipated tribute to women who have played an important role in the history of science and in the fight for gender equality