April 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

April 11, 2022

Sitting in front of the US Embassy in Naples: “Enough wars and state secrets, freedom for Julian Assange”. The journalist has been sentenced to 175 years in prison.

“Adequate Wars and Government Secrets: The Freedom of Julian Assange”: A banner was displayed in front of the US Consulate in Naples today during a sit-in protest and was promoted by 175 convicted free and student networks around the world who have long fought against the demand for deportation. An Australian journalist currently detained in the UK has been sentenced to several years in prison.

“Three years after the brutal arrest of journalist Julian Assange, Before the British Home Secretary signs his deportation to the United StatesIt is more urgent than ever to mobilize us and create strong public pressure to prevent the deportation of Julian Assange. Confidential information and documents of the US government, exclusively created on the WikiLeaks site.

In 2012, Julian Assange was granted political asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, but seven years later the Ecuadorian government revoked his status and in 2019 he completed the initiative. Belmarsh in London. The extradition order could come on April 20: Assange is in danger of deportation to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in prison. “To get all my pressure, to ask for justice and to get our will, and therefore release Julian Assange to the British government, we urgently need a massive awareness campaign,” they reiterated from the protest groups.

