January 19, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

What happens to sports justice

What happens to sports justice

Mirabelle Hunt January 19, 2024 2 min read

Editorial team Friday 19 January 2024 at 5.47pm

Napoli is accused of false accounting regarding the Osimhen deal in the summer of 2020. the Prosecutor's Office in Romewhich inherited the investigation from that Naples In June, he identified some of them Violations In the process that brought the Nigerian to Naples For 71 million, but Napoli paid 21 million of it night Card of the Greek Guardian Orestes Carnezis Above all, who Three guys Footballers then literally It disappeared from the radar (No one plays professionally now): Luigi Liguori, Claudio Manzi and Ciro Palmieri. The same guys declared that they had never spoken to Lil W I didn't even go to France to sign Contract.

The key to the accusation of false accounting

This could be it key toaccusation Of false accounting by Romanian prosecutors Lorenzo del Giudice and Giorgio Urano, who requested the indictment (to be decided at a trial session)court session Initial that has not yet been fixed and certainly will not happen in a very short time). And on a level Sports justice? Federal prosecutor Giuseppe China He asked the Rome prosecutor's office for papers and would likely open a file file. I Naplesexactly like Juventuswas acquitted of the charge Capital Gains Issue April 2022. The papers of the Turin prosecutor's office then reopened the trial Juventus resulting in a 10-point penalty and the disqualification of the management group. It will be the same for Naples? It's hard to say now: it depends on what Cheney finds in the cards. Certainly the logic that Juventus was convicted of, i.e.“Sports betrayal” of Article 4, could also apply to this case Osimhen If the scam was identified the three fake players would actually be sent to Lille.

See also  “When FIFA supported the anomaly in the Major League Soccer in the United States, it paved the way. And now pay ''

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital version of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, commentaries, columns, rankings, scoreboards, lineups and previews.

Always with you, as you wish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Udinese-Milan, possible Rossoneri lineup: Pioli with few doubts

January 19, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The Super Cup also displeases Saudi Arabia: “We wanted Milan and Juventus” | Primabagina

January 18, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Giorgio Chiellini continues to win in the United States as well

January 16, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

What happens to sports justice

January 19, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Attic, don't let it accumulate dust with thousands of unwanted things: all the ideas to make the most of it

January 19, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Prohibiting parking, according to the Court of Cassation, can be considered a criminal offense Be careful, you will ruin your life for a parking space

January 19, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Unpaid car tax, there is an amnesty in 2024: you must do this immediately

January 19, 2024 Karen Hines