The Spanish derby between Nadal and Alcaraz. Djokovic awaits Hurkacz – OA Sport

The quarter-finals start in the Masters 1000 in Madrid, But above all, it is the day of the Spanish derby between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. This is certainly the most awaited challenge, the clash of generations, the hero and what appears to be his natural heir. The two faced each other twice and Nadal always won: first in Madrid last year (obvious 6-1, 6-2), and second this year at Indian Wells Steel with Majorcan winning in three sets.

But this time, it seems to be the right opportunity for Alcaraz. Nadal recently returned from the injury he suffered in the US and could also be affected by the thrilling battle against Goffin yesterday (the tiebreak win after he also ruled out three match points). It must be said that Alcaraz also took a risk against Nuri, and managed to establish himself in the third set after a tough match. Quarter-finals can be tried in the semi-finals which may be more famous.

In fact, whoever wins the Spanish derby can face Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, the infinite chapter of the historical rivalry between the Serbian and Nadal, and on the other hand the first time against the world number one with Alcaraz who dreams of becoming one in the shortest possible time. Which, however, does not agree with all these sermons is Hubert HurkaczWho will face Djokovic in the first quarter-final today. The Pole has the weapons to put Noll on the difficulty that seems to be growing, but he doesn’t have much of a rhythm of the game and Murray’s loss in the Round of 16 didn’t quite smooth him out.

Not only these, but other quarter-final matches also promise interesting challenges. The first is the one between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. The Greek won in Monte Carlo and dreams of a repeat in Madrid as well, but beware the Russian, who always lacks the big power in the important tournament and who can find him here in Spain.

The last quarter-final pits the Blues’ enforcers against each other in the second round, Alexander Zverev vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime. The German took advantage of his retirement after Lorenzo Mossetti’s group and continued to defend the title he won last year; On the other hand, the Canadian dominated Yannick Sener, presenting an exceptional tennis match, which if repeated until today could undoubtedly open the door for him to the semi-finals.

Photo: La Presse