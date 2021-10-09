What did the rapper do?

The turning point in Eminem’s life, there is no longer only music: what the beloved rapper did.

Eminem is an American rapper, record producer, and actor Very loved and famous all over the world. Raised in Detroit, he was discovered in 1997 by rapper and record producer Dr. Dre, She had her first hit after two years with the single My name is.

He is considered one of the best hip hop artists of all time. In recent days we talk about nothing else, He will be a guest of Super Bowl 2022National Football League Final. What is being discussed is his plan, which appears to be around £3.5m, for his performance. However, in the past few days the artist has put in a lot of work: Do you know what he did? There is no longer just music in his life.

Eminem, there is no longer just music in his life: what the rapper opened

But this news prompts the United States to debate. Reason? Apparently, the fee he will receive is about 3.5 million pounds, which is a really impressive figure.

But this news prompts the United States to debate. Reason? Apparently, the fee he will receive is about 3.5 million pounds, which is a really impressive figure. However, in recent days he has found himself in the center of attention, for a completely different reason. Eminem opened a restaurant in Detroit called “Mom’s Spaghetti”, They only serve spaghetti in takeaway.

The name comes from the first clip from “Lose Yourself,” one of his most popular songs, and the soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning movie “8 Mile.” The singer posted on social media, the shot of him being inside his restaurant, is already very famous.