Regional continuity, TAR denied Volutia’s request for comment

Cagliari. Sardinia’s governing body rejected the extraordinary precautionary petition of Volutia, the airline that, after being excluded, had requested the suspension of the bidding procedure on territorial continuity launched by the Sardinian region. Late yesterday evening, Friday 8, the presiding judge, Dante Di Alessio, decreed that the low-cost company would not be accepted again in road mapping proceedings in territorial continuity, and so the territory could proceed with a new operation. Yesterday announced the negotiating procedure. The date of the hearing on the subject matter of the lawsuit is set for October 20, but the Sardinian region expects to entrust the routes in the regional communication between Cagliari, Alghero and Olbia airports with the airports of Rome and Milan as early as next Monday. In the next few hours, you will also know the reasons that convinced the head of the regional administrative court to reject the precautionary petition filed by Volutia. And the Spanish low-cost airline could decide not to participate in the negotiating procedure. (Dealing)