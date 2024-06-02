“We hit the aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.” But the US denies it

Yemen’s Houthi rebels responded to UK and US strikes on the organization’s facilities by claiming they attacked and attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea. The Yahya Saree movement’s military spokesman was quoted by Tass as saying that the attack was carried out with multiple missiles and rockets. “It was an accurate shot,” the same source insisted. The US and UK launched a massive strike on Houthi targets last night.

The Eisenhower aircraft carrier is a bulwark against Iran, here’s America’s counter-proliferation move

US denial

However, there is no evidence that the attack took place or that Eisenhower was damaged. Neither the video report nor the graphics provide evidence that the attack actually took place. A spokesperson for the US Department of Defense told Check Your Fact that the claim was “not true” and that “nothing happened at Ike”. In addition, Eisenhower’s captain Chris “Chauda” Hill posted a “captain demo” video on board the ship, after the Houthis claimed it, signaling the ship was in no immediate danger.

Eisenhower in the Red Sea

The US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower departed the Mediterranean on May 6, as evidenced by satellite images released by ItamilRadar, as the aircraft carrier and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer sailed south through the Suez Canal. USS Eisenhower entered the Mediterranean on April 26. It has since conducted a series of training operations with Allied navies, notably with the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the central Mediterranean. In early May, it returned to the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping from Houthi attacks.

