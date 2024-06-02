June 2, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“We hit the aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.” But the US denies it

“We hit the aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.” But the US denies it

Noah French June 2, 2024 2 min read

United Kingdom and…

  • Everyone Articles of the Site, and from the Application
  • Insights and newsletters Exclusive
  • I am Internet Our signatures

– or –

Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google

Special offer

Special offer

Monthly

6,99€

€1 per month
For 6 months

Choose now

Then only €49.99 Instead of €79.99/year

Yemen’s Houthi rebels responded to UK and US strikes on the organization’s facilities by claiming they attacked and attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea. The Yahya Saree movement’s military spokesman was quoted by Tass as saying that the attack was carried out with multiple missiles and rockets. “It was an accurate shot,” the same source insisted. The US and UK launched a massive strike on Houthi targets last night.

The Eisenhower aircraft carrier is a bulwark against Iran, here’s America’s counter-proliferation move

US denial

However, there is no evidence that the attack took place or that Eisenhower was damaged. Neither the video report nor the graphics provide evidence that the attack actually took place. A spokesperson for the US Department of Defense told Check Your Fact that the claim was “not true” and that “nothing happened at Ike”. In addition, Eisenhower’s captain Chris “Chauda” Hill posted a “captain demo” video on board the ship, after the Houthis claimed it, signaling the ship was in no immediate danger.

Eisenhower in the Red Sea

The US aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower departed the Mediterranean on May 6, as evidenced by satellite images released by ItamilRadar, as the aircraft carrier and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer sailed south through the Suez Canal. USS Eisenhower entered the Mediterranean on April 26. It has since conducted a series of training operations with Allied navies, notably with the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the central Mediterranean. In early May, it returned to the Red Sea to protect commercial shipping from Houthi attacks.

See also  Qatar investigation, between 100 thousand euro vacations and a "giant".

© All rights reserved

Read the full article
messenger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dotti (with lawyers’ approval) meets with Councilor Giampedrone and imposes house arrest: “no no confidence resolution”

June 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Weather, June opens with bad weather. When summer comes

June 1, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

“I’d do it again, he’s a big bully”

May 31, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

“We hit the aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.” But the US denies it

June 2, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Exams coming? Try this app for 10 minutes and swim effortlessly

June 2, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Fedez spotted in Twiga with Spanish model Violeta Tolupa, denies it: ‘It’s not what it seems’

June 2, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Watch the Moon and Earth filmed from 1.5 million kilometers away: stunning video from NASA

June 2, 2024 Karen Hines