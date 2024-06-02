June 2, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The George and Amal Clooney Foundation is “unwanted” in Russia: why, what happened?

The George and Amal Clooney Foundation is “unwanted” in Russia: why, what happened?

Samson Paul June 2, 2024 1 min read

The Chairman of the Duma Committee on Foreign Intervention, Vasily Piskarev, announced that it is studying the possibility of recognizing how “The activities of the Clooney Foundation are undesirable within the Russian Federation And the initiative to make the foundation of the American actor and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, illegal, has not yet been announced The director of one of the foundation’s projects, Anna Neistat, called for international legal action against Russian journalists who spread regime propaganda.

In an interview with Voice of America International, Neistat suggested that these journalists be considered “complicit in incitement to genocide,” as happened with Radio Mel Collins, which played an important role in the Rwandan genocide.

In response to this position, Peskaev stressed on Telegram that “the despicable actions carried out by this American non-governmental organization against our journalists will not go unanswered.” Former Russian President Dmitry intervened in the matter with one of his usual statements on social media Medvedev who denounced toA humble actor named George Clooney decided to use his foundation to attack and prosecute Russian journalists around the world“.

See also  Migrants died on the coast of Brazil: A ship sank after 3 months of drifting. They had left from Mauritania.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

India: Modi towards a historic election victory and a third term

June 2, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Context – NATO’s Dangerous Deception – by Giacomo Gabellini – Defense Analysis

June 1, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Discover Anatolia by Train – SiViaggia

June 1, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

200GB and unlimited everything with free activation and first month: You have until June 19th for this offer

June 2, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The George and Amal Clooney Foundation is “unwanted” in Russia: why, what happened?

June 2, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

“We hit the aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea.” But the US denies it

June 2, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Exams coming? Try this app for 10 minutes and swim effortlessly

June 2, 2024 Karen Hines