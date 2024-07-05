Strega Award, amazing joke about Keppi Guciari and Minister Sangiuliano (absent): “Applause, we’re live, we can’t hide the boos” – video

“Applause, we’re live, you can’t hide the whistles! Applause so loud.” Presenter Geppi Cucciari thus warms the audience of Premio Strega 2024. Reference to the boos received by Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano during the Taobuk festival in Taormina. In the films aired on Rai 1, it was appropriated by applause. A week after the confusion over Galileo Galilei and Christopher Columbus, the culture minister has found himself at the center of a new controversy. And Cucciari couldn’t miss an opportunity to joke about it. This time though not Minister Sangulian. At the last minute he did not want to participate in the literary prize ceremony.

Everyone remembers the little scene between the host and the minister last year. After praising the competing books in 2023, Sangiuliano promised: “I will try to read them.” Cucciari, surprised, asked if he had not already done so, to which Sangiuliano replied: “Yes, I read them because I voted, but I want to delve deeper into these volumes, so to speak.” “I mean, beyond the cover…in. A big round of applause for our minister”, the host later joked, in a televised moment that later went viral.

read more: