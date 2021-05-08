We’ve all used talcum powder at least once to keep skin dry and smelling great after a shower. The fresh feeling and its porous and anti-bacterial effect make it unique to the body.

The clean feeling it leaves makes it an ideal skincare product for children and adults. But few of them know that it can also be useful for other purposes.

For example between different Treatments To clean house windows to eliminate halos, talcum powder can also be used in this way purpose. But there is no such alternative use only.

In fact, we all know talcum powder but few know that it can be used in these two completely unique ways to save time and effort. In the following lines, we will delve deeper into it.

Use talcum powder to dissolve tangle of bracelets

Everyone just so happens to have bracelets or silver chains sticking to the arm, possibly due to the sweat and being tied together.

Or when we want to pick one in a jewelry box but have a tangle of bracelets that we just can’t untie.

The latter often happens when we are in a hurry and don’t want to waste time. Unfortunately, however, due to the anxiety of having to go out, we might decide to give up and go away without our favorite bracelet.

Fortunately, there is now a remedy and it is very simple thanks to the use of talcum powder. In fact, just put it on the chains so you can move it around without problems.

That way, we can untie it and take the person we need or loosen the handcuffs. All without pulling them and the consequent risk of breaking them.

To remove sand from the feet

Plus, talcum powder is very helpful in removing sand from your feet after you get in Beach. After a day at the beach, we all find ourselves with dirty feet of sand.

We try to clean it maybe by putting it under the water but the sand doesn’t go away completely and stays perfectly attached, which also makes us feel an annoying itch.

So what do you do? In order not to waste much time, you can use talcum powder by applying it to the feet to facilitate removal. Once done, rinse it off just by removing the talcum and sand residue.

In conclusion, we certainly all know talcum powder but few know that it can be used in these two completely unique ways to save time and effort.