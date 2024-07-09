Alfa Romeo Junior “Veloce” preview in Palermo at the Nuova Sicilauto dealership

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the new Junior Veloce, a compact sports car with a 280 hp electric motor. This innovative model promises exceptional performance thanks to specific interventions such as calibrated steering, lowered suspension, anti-roll bars and high-performance brakes. The exclusive preview of the Junior Veloce will take place in Palermo at the Gruppo Nuova Sicilauto dealership (Via Lazio 137), on Tuesday 9 July at 6.30 p.m. This event will provide a unique opportunity to discover the new car up close, designed for maximum driving pleasure and performance.

The 280 hp electric motor ensures a fast response and smooth driving, while the Torsen differential and EV-specific tires guarantee excellent road holding. Alfa Romeo engineers have worked on every detail to create a car that combines innovation and tradition, offering an unprecedented driving experience. The event signed by Gruppo Nuova Sicilauto represents an unmissable opportunity for fans of the brand and sports cars, who will thus be able to experience first-hand the future of electric mobility according to Alfa Romeo.

