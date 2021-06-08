watchOS 8 is coming this fall! Here’s what it would be like between spirometry and fitness

Apple revealed to the world watchOS 8The future operating system for the Apple Watch. What changes in the operating system will see the light as always in the fall on all the company’s smartwatches? The new update brings with it a series of exciting news dedicated to fitness and communication.

watchOS 8: Arrival of a custom spirometry

First, the details are added Respiratory measurement While monitoring sleep to provide the user with more details about their physical condition. More opportunities to slow down and increase efficiency. And not just because the suggestions are also ready to stop and think of something relaxing.

In addition to this gApple Watch with watchOS 8 will be able to afford to watch two new sports like pilates e Tai Chi. And not only because users will now be able to easily manage workouts using filters in the Fitness + app, although unfortunately this is still not available in Italy. There will be integration with Apple Music “workout” playlists by popular artists.

Among the most important innovations, however, we must not forget to support a new generation Photo Dial. The wallpaper of the current watch that is dedicated to images is slightly updated and with the new watchOS 8 it will now be possible to completely customize the dials with user-selected images, a series of information and levels for date and time.

Once again comes the ability to use the Apple Watch to find things, as is already done on the iPhone through the Where is app. The app is now available Contacts, but also permanent support for multiple applications and convenient functions scribble To modify and correct the boring sound on the smartwatch to respond to messages.