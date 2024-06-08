Wall Street performance on June 7, 2024 session

Major US stock indices Partial declines were recorded In the last session of the week, after the spread US employment data for May.

The Dow Jones index lost 0.22% to 38,799 points, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.11% to 5,347 points, after recording a new all-time high of 5,375 points. Also negative performance for the Nasdaq index (-0.23% to 17133 points).

Definitely a bad day for GameStop (-39.4% to $28.22), after the jump it achieved in the previous session. The company announced financials for the first quarter of 2024/2025, a period that ended with revenues lower than expected, while loss per share was higher than estimates. Furthermore, GameStop announced that it will continue offering up to 75 million shares. Previously, the company had already invested 45 million shares, raising approximately $933.4 million.