June 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Wall Street performance on June 7, 2024 session

Wall Street performance on June 7, 2024 session

Karen Hines June 8, 2024 1 min read

Major US stock indices Partial declines were recorded In the last session of the week, after the spread US employment data for May.

The Dow Jones index lost 0.22% to 38,799 points, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.11% to 5,347 points, after recording a new all-time high of 5,375 points. Also negative performance for the Nasdaq index (-0.23% to 17133 points).

Definitely a bad day for GameStop (-39.4% to $28.22), after the jump it achieved in the previous session. The company announced financials for the first quarter of 2024/2025, a period that ended with revenues lower than expected, while loss per share was higher than estimates. Furthermore, GameStop announced that it will continue offering up to 75 million shares. Previously, the company had already invested 45 million shares, raising approximately $933.4 million.

This writing has been written for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The site does not guarantee the accuracy and does not bear responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  What happens and how do you defend yourself?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Economic agenda for June 10, 2024

June 7, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Economic agenda for June 7, 2024

June 6, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

New benefits for companies in the South. Webinar on June 11

June 6, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Wall Street performance on June 7, 2024 session

June 8, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

In front of Meloni and the ministers, Riccardo Muti studied a metaphor about the orchestra and society: “different parts, without authority” – video

June 8, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Alan Wake 2 can’t be contained! Expansion immediately and physical editions in the fall

June 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

weather forecast. Severe weather awaits Europe in the second ten days of June. Video «3B Weather

June 8, 2024 Samson Paul