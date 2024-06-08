In front of Meloni and the ministers, Riccardo Muti studied a metaphor about the orchestra and society: “different parts, without authority” – video

Conductor Riccardo Muti wanted to dedicate a message to the large government delegation present in Piazza Verona for the event “The Great Italian Opera, World Heritage Site.” The performance of the orchestra conducted by Muti was attended by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, as well as the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, along with the Presidents of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Ignazio La Rosa and Lorenzo Fontana, in addition to Ministers Gennaro. Sangiuliano, Adolfo Orso and Luca Sirianni. A parterre full of politicians, completed by Venice Governor Luca Zaia and Verona Mayor Damiano Tomasi. Al-Muati addressed them, saying something like a lesson: “I have said it a thousand times, but perhaps someone missed it: the orchestra is synonymous with society. There are violins, cellos, violins, oboes, trombones… Each one often has very different parts, but they must all contribute to one good, which is the harmony of all, is that clear?’ And thunderous applause began from the audience, Including the royal cabin with many politicians crowded in it. “There is no objection, in fact, I often keep telling the musicians that there is an obstacle to the music, which is the conductor,” Al-Muati adds, after a period of silence.

