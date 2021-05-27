Villarreal wins on penalties

Gdansk (Poland) – 120 minutes was not enough e Ten sets of penalty kicks . To score European League The challenge between the goalkeepers was decisive. That Villarreal, Rollers He scored the penalty kick first, then rejected a shot before De gea, Giving success to the Spaniards. Villarreal beat Manchester United, won the first European League in its history, and qualified for the next edition of the Champions League. to Unai sandpaper It is the fourth victory in this competition, after the three took the bench Sevilla. The challenge was decided in the penalty shootout lottery, after the end of normal time by one to one (goals by Gerard Moreno and Cavani). De Gea’s mistake was critical, in the eleventh series of the spot.

Villarreal-Manchester United: Curiosity and Statistics

Manchester Villarreal, coaches’ choices

Converma Solshire KavanI am in the center of the attack, with the support of the trio Rashford, Bruno Fernandez E. Greenwood. The midfield switches were assigned Pogba, With the help of McTominay. In defense, opposite De Gea, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw on the wings with Bailly and Lindelof’s central duo. Emery Relying on 4-4-2 is more balanced, with Gerard Moreno and Baca In the offensive. The center line is based on geometry Capoe and Parejo On Speed ​​Pino and Trigueros. In defense, the captain is Raul Albiol, who forms the central group with Pau Torres.

United attack, Villarreal scores: Gerrard Moreno opens

Manchester is trying to control the game from the start; Strong, compressive, tight exchanges and a high center of gravity. In the seventh minute The first chance, with McTominay Who, who has been sent by Rashford, has plenty of time to shoot and shoot from the edge: the ball to the side. At twenty he tried Shaw, With a cross shot that crosses the entire face of the goal, without finding a deflection. Villarreal defends himself and tries to put the English defense on difficulty on inactive balls; After dangerous corners, The Spaniards broke the deadlock in half an hour: Punishment with the oath turns out to be hit by Parejo e Touch on the fly by Gerard Moreno, Who has the right bag behind De Gea. It is the game-opening network that allows the Spanish striker to become Best goalscorer in Villarreal history, Equivalent to Giuseppe Rossi’s 82 goals. If United were really struggling to find niches, they hit a real defensive wall after the disadvantage. To overcome them you need thoughts and ideas: Before the interval they try (uselessly) first Rashford, then Greenwood.

Baka misses and Kavani draws

The recovery begins with United in the attack, but with the Spaniards immediately dangerous on the counterattack: just two minutes later BerryAt the end of an incredible quarrel, Missing a winner drift A stone’s throw from the goal line. It’s better in Cavani after eight minutes. Matador He pounces on a dirty ball (after a shot from Rashford veers off the defense) H. Of tie gauge bags. For Uruguay, it is the seventeenth goal this season, and the tenth in the last ten matches. The Spaniards feel upset, United thinks so. Bruno Fernandez almost doubled down with a volley, then Pogba tried to send Rashford into the center of the penalty area, but the defense closed. Emre summons Baka to return to the bench And replace it with Coquelin. But Manchester has always kept the ball in the game, especially the exploitation of wing play. In the twenty-seventh minute, Shaw caused a state of panic in the Spanish defense, and a cross pass in the middle to Cavani’s head, who blocked Torres’ shot. The race travels in one direction, With United keep pushing: McTominay goes down and sends for Cavani, who touches the prop with a heel. Villarreal appears unable to respond and assist helplessly against the attacks. Rashford kicks the bottom from a good position. One minute after the end, Pogba hit the goal with a twisted header.

Penalties: An endless series, in the end Villarreal wins

We go to overtime. Emery, who has seen his players suffer on the wings, enters Moreno and Mario Gaspar. Solskjaer makes no changes. Manchester seems to be taking its breath and Villarreal is taking advantage of it. Gerrard Moreno did not arrive from a cross from Parejo, then Alberto Moreno kicked the ball into the corner from an excellent position. Solskjaer runs in search of cover: Greenwood comes out and Fred enters, But Villarreal is still more daring. Even the second time the Spaniards were more dangerous. There is also a slow-moving ring, with a close shot by Gerard Moreno deviating from Fred’s arm (judged by Var as being too close and therefore unpunished). Villarreal attack, Manchester ponder penalties: Solskjaer insert Mata and Telles. The European League is decided by penalties. But after 120 minutes and ten penalties on each side (all scored), the challenge was still restricted. The goalkeeper’s shots were crucial. Rowley scores, de Gea no. Villarreal victory.