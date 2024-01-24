Video | US, Biden Challenges Gaza at Rally: “You're a Genocide Joe”

Rome – US President Joe Biden was challenged at a rally in Virginia For support of Israel Even after raids and bombings by the Tel Aviv armed forces in the Gaza Strip. In videos reposted by broadcasters and social networks, cries of activists are heard: “Genocide Joe; How many children have you killed today?”. Moments later, another man shouted: “Israel kills two mothers every hour.”

Pro-Palestinian/anti-genocide demonstrators at President Biden's event on abortion and reproductive rights in Virginia.

Audience response: 'Four more years pic.twitter.com/qzj8soAyk0 — Anar Virji (@anarvirji) January 23, 2024

After another interruption, Biden responded to one of the protesters, who he charged “A Republican Maga”: An acronym, which stands for “Make America Great Again”, former President Donald Trump's slogan. Election-year context, with votes for the White House expected in November. Republican primaries have been underway for weeks. In New Hampshire, Trump beat Nikki Haley by more than ten percentage points yesterday.Now his only competitor for the “nomination”.

Pro-Hamas members of the Democratic Party repeatedly interrupt Biden's campaign event in Virginia: “Genocide Joe!” pic.twitter.com/zpGzrcxmzW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2024

Attacks on the Strip by Tel Aviv armed forces on October 7 provoked More than 25 thousand people have been affected. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the bombings after attacks by Hamas commandos and other Palestinian organizations in southern Israel: killed, the same day and the following days, About 1,200 people.