January 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Video | US, Biden Challenges Gaza at Rally: “You're a Genocide Joe”

Video | US, Biden Challenges Gaza at Rally: “You're a Genocide Joe”

Noah French January 24, 2024 2 min read

The US president has been criticized for his support for Israel even after the Tel Aviv bombings

Posted by:24-01-2024 10:04

Last Updated:24-01-2024 10:24

Rome – US President Joe Biden was challenged at a rally in Virginia For support of Israel Even after raids and bombings by the Tel Aviv armed forces in the Gaza Strip. In videos reposted by broadcasters and social networks, cries of activists are heard: “Genocide Joe; How many children have you killed today?”. Moments later, another man shouted: “Israel kills two mothers every hour.”

Read more: Gaza, Netanyahu not stopping: “Forward to total victory”

After another interruption, Biden responded to one of the protesters, who he charged “A Republican Maga”: An acronym, which stands for “Make America Great Again”, former President Donald Trump's slogan. Election-year context, with votes for the White House expected in November. Republican primaries have been underway for weeks. In New Hampshire, Trump beat Nikki Haley by more than ten percentage points yesterday.Now his only competitor for the “nomination”.

Attacks on the Strip by Tel Aviv armed forces on October 7 provoked More than 25 thousand people have been affected. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the bombings after attacks by Hamas commandos and other Palestinian organizations in southern Israel: killed, the same day and the following days, About 1,200 people.

See also  Albanian PM Vacini: "We smuggled with Di Maio without Beiser's knowledge"

Agenzia DIRE and the address www.dire.it may use and reproduce messages on the Dire website if expressly cited.

2024-01-24T10:04:30+01:00

2024-01-24T10:24:45+01:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

AI is starting to affect the US presidential election. A bogus Biden urges voters not to vote in New Hampshire

January 24, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Weather forecast. A super 'winter-eating' anticyclone arrives this week. Effects and Duration of Italy « 3B Meteo

January 23, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Train, Metro and ATM bus timetables in Milan

January 23, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Video | US, Biden Challenges Gaza at Rally: “You're a Genocide Joe”

January 24, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

The arrival of salaries of 124, 96 and 190 euros: a joy for the workers

January 24, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Horror in the Big Brother Kitchen: One Trash After Another | “Letizia cleans us with a dishwashing sponge…”

January 24, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

This plant protein will slow down aging: this is a huge scientific discovery

January 24, 2024 Karen Hines