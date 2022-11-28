Venezuela: government opposition agreement and the United States agree – last hour

(ANSA) – Buenos Aires, November 27 – A series of meetings kept secret have been meticulously prepared in recent weeks, and an agreement with strong social content between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition has become official today in Mexico City, with the signature of the chiefs and delegations of both parties : government Jorge Rodriguez and dissident (confidant of Juan Guaido) Gerardo Blaide.



Today’s meeting, which took place with the active support of Norway, allowed for the resumption of dialogue in Mexico between the two parties that was interrupted 14 months ago in protest by Caracas over the arrest of Alex Saab, the Venezuelan special envoy, who was later extradited to the United States. .



It was certainly internationally coordinated planning, also bearing in mind that shortly after the signing of the “second partial agreement resulting from the dialogue table” was announced, a US Treasury official called it “a step in the right direction.” The same ministry then issued a statement formalizing the release of permission for the US oil company Chevron to partially resume operations of its joint venture in Venezuela with the local state company PDVSA. (Dealing).

