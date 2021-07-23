Vaccines, Green Pass Effect: Rise in bookings in the regions

Effect Green bass Immediately felt. A few hours after the introduction Decided by the government With the mandatory green certification for most community activities, vaccination bookings have begun to run. Reports from the regions have begun to flood: Lombardy, Lazio (“Since Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced yesterday about the Green Pass, we have received more than 38,000 new bookings for vaccines),” Veneto, Piedmont, Abruzzo. “Attack on diligence to vaccinate,” Venice briefed the president Luca Jaya. Lombardy prepared itself and made one lakh new seats available to all who had not yet joined Vaccine campaign Anti Govt. Green Boss is undecided and reluctant to submit to resistanceGovt In order not to leave free time outside the walls of the house.

Lombardy, growth in bookings

Participation in the vaccination campaign in Lombardy recorded about 49 thousand bookings on Thursday, July 22, and 28,368 bookings, 30 thousand more than on Wednesday, July 21. After the first part of July, bookings rarely exceeded 15 thousand, and since Monday 19 – since the Green Pass hypothesis made its way – they are permanently above 20,000.

Jaya: Diligently vaccinate

“We are recording an attack on diligence, from phone calls received from call centers to get vaccinated,” said Luca Chaya, governor of Veneto. “Ingredients are constant – he added – but our” regular “demands have increased at the vaccine level”.

“Requests Doubling” in Piedmont

The “Drake effect” associated with the Green Pass in Piedmont is already known. Hours after the government’s decision on the matter, Governor Alberto Sirio said, “The quota for vaccines against Govt-19 has doubled.” “Yesterday’s decisions of the government – Sirio stressed – had the effect of doubling the demand for vaccines in Piedmont: every hour on our portal we record twice the number of subscriptions compared to the average of the previous days”.

Boom in Abruzzo

Immunization bookings in Abruzzo also rose: there were 800 more bookings on the previous day on July 22, compared to the daily average of the last period at 10.30am on July 23. The demand is already 1,611, slightly lower than the total recorded in the last few days, 24 hours.