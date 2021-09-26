USA, Civil Engineering: Saibem first among Italian companies in NR

Saibem is the first of 12 other Italian companies to be ranked in the Engineering News-Record (ENR), a leading American journal for professionals in the construction and engineering industries. In fact, ENR recently released a ranking of the top 250 international contractors for 2021, with Saibem ranked 14th. ENR collects the top 250 most important engineering and construction companies, focuses on a single geographical area and classifies them based on revenue from projects outside the respective country. Saibem is ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the specific rankings for the Middle East and Africa. The ENR-managed ranking and highlighted how to find the opportunity to accelerate recovery and opportunity in key investment projects forecast in the infrastructure sector, a long way to restart a sector severely affected by the Govt-19 epidemic. Diversify in other fields, through alternative skills and technologies. Saibem moves precisely in this direction by focusing on energy change and sustainable infrastructure. In the infrastructure sector, Saibem has completed nearly $ 10 billion worth of projects, including more than 1,000 km of roads, 450 km of roads and 40 km of roads. In the construction of the second section, from Prussia to Verona, the MI-VE high-speed line. Saibem CEO Francesco Kayo commented: “Our presence in the Engineering News-Record Top 250 list is our achievement and our overseas recognition for our significant contribution to the development of certain geographical areas of the world. The world. In support of, and sustainable infrastructure, a strategic sector that we focus on in Italy, we continue to contribute to the Italian organization and position ourselves as a strategic player. ” Sybem is an advanced technical and engineering platform for complex, safe and sustainable infrastructure and plant design, construction and operation. Always towards technological innovation, Saibem today is committed to working with its clients on the fringes of energy transformation through increasingly digital methods, technologies and processes ranging from fertilization to environmental sustainability. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is organized into five business divisions (E&C Offshore, E&C Onshore, Drilling Offshore, Drilling Onshore and XSIGHT for consulting and engineering services in the early stages of the project definition) in more than 60 countries and approximately 32,000 employees from 130 different countries. Are working.