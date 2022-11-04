US nuclear submarine in Mediterranean, Rhode Island: Here’s why

the world

Russia, how many nuclear weapons does Moscow have and where can they be hit?

As of early 2022, according to a report by the Iriad Review, Russia has about 6,000 releases in its arsenal. The path of modernization has made these weapons 3,000 times more powerful in 30 years. From ICBMs to nuclear-powered submarines in the Navy, all the numbers are here

It is estimated that Nuclear weapons in the Russian arsenal total about 6 thousand units. Of these, that number Usable It is more than half of the total or thereabouts 4,477 units, of which 1,588 are already deployed and operational, considering both strategic and non-strategic weapons. This was revealed in the report of Alessandro Ricci, an expert dedicated to the Russian nuclear arsenal, published in February 2022.Iriot review. Peace and Conflict Studies”

In operational newspapers, we studied, 812 are organized into land-based ballistic missile systems, 576 are intended for use by ballistic systems mounted on nuclear-powered submarines, and 200 are operational by bombers. Able to use nuclear weapons. Of the remaining releases, 2,889 are unused and in storage, of which the majority (1,912) are non-strategic releases and a significant minority is represented by strategic releases (977).