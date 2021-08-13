US Climate Agency: July 2021 is the hottest month on record. Temperatures in the northern hemisphere are 1.5 degrees above average.

It was July that recently concluded The hottest month ever on the earth. reveal it and give posted by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Nowa) The US federal agency that deals with oceans and climate. “In this case, being in first place is the worst place,” said the director of Noa, Rick Spinrad, explaining how “July is usually the hottest month of the year in the world, but July 2021 is the hottest month ever.” According to surveys of ocean and land surface temperatures, Total temperature recorded last month was 0.93 degrees Above the average centigrade temperature, making this July the hottest month since then 142 years, since the start of the first surveys. Recorded 2 days ago in Sicily Where are you almost 49 degrees, The highest temperature ever recorded in all of Europe.

on the surface of the earth from Northern Hemisphere The planet’s temperature has been found to be higher than ever before, with one level 1.5 degrees above average, Overtaking the previous record set in 2012. for asia July recorded the hottest month on record, surpassing the previous high of 2010, Europe experienced the second hottest July on record since 2018, corresponding to 2010. North America, South America, Africa and Oceania had the 10 hottest days in July for which data is available.

Conditions that, although not a direct cause, help the spread of fires and amplify their destructive power. As Italy prepares to experience its hottest weekend of summer, fires continue in different parts of the country, in particular in Sicily and Calabria. This morning, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella After flying over the areas of Oristano affected by very dangerous fires at the end of July by helicopter, he said: “Seeing the destruction caused by the fires firsthand – said the president – makes us understand the enormous scale of the damage to lives. The affected municipalities and their lands and the damage to the future of young people. The guilty bear a very heavy responsibility for their conscience.”

In other European countries, after Greece and Turkey, Spain also struggles with fires. Air fire engines were sent to Extremadura (west) and Navarre (north). Another fire was reported in Galicia, in Ourense County. The fires that were a concern yesterday seemed to be under control: one always broke out in the province of Ourense, the other in the province of Ourense. Tarragona (Catalonia).

Outside of Europe, the situation is still very dangerous In Siberia, in the northeastern part of the city of Sakha, Where there is a fire “The size of all other fires in the world combined,” the terrified experts explain, Who smoked from the huge share that has reached North Pole. Problems also in California, where the fire Ongoing for a month now, which threatens dozens of small towns in the northern Sierra Nevada. So far, the fires have consumed more than 2,000 square kilometers, destroyed about 550 homes and nearly destroyed the city of Greenville.