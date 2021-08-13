New hats and limits: what awaits us in money

L ‘European union, In the package on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism activities, proposed to set a ceiling on payments Money Up to 10,000 euros. To implement this proposal, which is due to come into force in 2024, Vice President Valdis Dombrovsky and Commissioner for Financial Services, Meredith McKinsey.

Included in the package Four proposals Act (Amld6) to replace the current one (2015/849). In addition to monitoring crypto-asset transfers.

Dombrovsky says: “ We have made tremendous progress in recent years, and anti-fraud regulations are now the most stringent in the world. However, now we must be careful “Commissioner McKinnon shares the same opinion, but adds:” Today’s package greatly intensifies our efforts to prevent fraudulent money laundering through the financial system “.

Moreover, Domprovsky said that limits can be kept by countries that are already tight.

What is happening in Italy

In Italy, the maximum payment limit is set at 2,000 eurostax evasion. The move was introduced by a previous executive who believed it would be better to further reduce the cash payment limit instead of a new tax reform that could reduce the tax burden. In fact, it will be 2 thousand euros until the end of December 2021 but from January 1, 2022 the limit will be further reduced to 1,000 euros.

The Drake government, which aims to implement a different tax reform, is no different but has increased restrictions on the use of money while waiting for it to come into force.

Therefore, if the new AML / CFT package is approved, the maximum limit for cash payments will increase significantly in Italy. However, at the same time, as the Commission points out, countries with limits of less than 10,000 euros have no obligation to comply. On the other hand, even if it does not reach 10 thousand euros, the door can be changed in accordance with the new decision of the European Union for the convenience of foreigners.

Restrictions

The taxpayer has long started a series of checks that will lead to important checks Obstacles Towards those who do not respect the limits.

This is the basic starting point for bank operations that are considered suspicious, for example, when the amount of the deposit is often higher than the average balance of the bank account holder. If there are conditions for interference, the taxpayer will ask for documents certifying the cost. Those at high risk are taxpayers who receive money from sources other than their main job. In fact, one should be careful in giving money to his relatives. If the amount exceeds 2 thousand euros, the penalty will be very severe, even if the situation has nothing to do with tax evasion.

The fines range from a minimum of 2,000 euros to a maximum of 50,000 euros. Penalties are imposed not only on payers but also on recipients.