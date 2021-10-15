Upgrade to the next generation for all PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in arrivo – Multiplayer.it

Contrary to what has been mentioned in the past, Techland is working onNext generation upgrade for every PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. from the beginning dying light.

The confirmation came directly from the series’ official Twitter account, which, in response to a user, states that developers are currently working on a next-generation patch for the beloved predecessor of the series, with more details to be announced in the future.

In August, lead designer Piotr Pawlaczyk said the studio was not planning to upgrade the next generation of Dying Light, as it was focusing heavily on developing the sequel and on other yet-to-be-revealed projects. Apparently, therefore, pressing requests from fans must have made the company change its mind.

Su PS4 e Xbox One Dying Light gira a 30 frames per second, with the Xbox Series X able to bring the Techland title to 60 frames per second thanks to the FPS Boost mode. Obviously, an upgrade made specifically for next-generation consoles should give better results, perhaps incorporating faster load times, improvements in the graphics sector or, in the case of the PS5, support for Dualsense-exclusive functions.

And who knows, depending on the timing of the publication, it might be an excellent excuse to bring back the first chapter while waiting for Dying Light 2, which you probably already knew was pushed back to February 2022.