United States to end refrigeration gases harmful to the environment

New York – “If the government manages the practice of cooling gases well, we can avoid accidental cooking with the equipment used to cool our planet.” This comment by the host Kristen TadonoHowever, the company’s consultant for personality and sustainable development effectively summarizes the meaning of the decision taken by Biden management to eliminate hydrofluorocarbons.

What are HFCs, F-gases, and what they are HFC or hydrofluorocarbons are cooling gases used in many commercial applications. They are organic compounds containing fluorine and hydrogen atoms, and have been developed as the most stable alternative to chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which have been gradually reduced since 1996 based on the Montreal Protocol. They are used in cooling, air conditioners, fire extinguishers and heat pumps

I GAS HFC. Hydrofluorocarbons (Hydrofluorocarbons, HFCs) are man-made gases used to replace chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which are widely used in refrigerators and air conditioners, but have been banned by the Montreal Protocol because they damage ozone. So HFCs were born with the best intentions to protect the planet, instead C.F.C.. The problem is that they are not bad for the greenhouse effect, not bad. More than carbon dioxide. The evidence is undeniable, as it was banned in 2016 by an international treaty Kigali correction. Donald Trump However he refused to recognize it and repealed all the rules imposed by his predecessor in this matter Barack Obama. This was very clear despite the catastrophe created by the HFCs, Republican senators said in September last year. John Parazzo e John Blue Kennedy They presented a bipartisan proposal with their Democratic colleagues Thomas Carber, With the intention of removing them within 15 years. This will lead to an 85% reduction in super pollutants by 2036, based on predictions that eliminating hydrofluorocarbons alone will be enough Global warming Half a degree Celsius.

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency, passed Michael Reagan Under the leadership of the new Biden administration, he decided to reopen the practice and began the progressive abolition of HFCs. “This choice – explained Reagan – is widely supported by the business community because it will help improve US leadership in the production of innovative and new climate-safe products. In other words, this move will benefit our planet and our economy.”

Presidential Special Envoy Kerry is trying to filter the world, and it is beginning to realize: Climate change is the jobs it can create not only for the environment and the people who live in it, but for sustainable development. In fact, China has even promised the former foreign secretary the removal of hydrofluorocarbons, which was done shortly before Biden’s summit at the White House during his recent visit to Shanghai.

Numbers. To understand the magnitude of the effect, calculations are done quickly. Between 2022 and 2023, the EPA plans to bring HFCs’ consumption to a level equivalent to the annual emissions of 269 million cubic tons of carbon dioxide, or 58 million U.S. cars, if released into the atmosphere. From 2022 to 2050, the new rules will generate $ 284 billion in economic benefits.

When fully operational, they would be equivalent to 187 million cubic tons of carbon dioxide, the annual emissions of one in seven American cars. Added to this is the work created by the inventions needed for change, as well as the accidental benefit of not cooking with equipment designed to cool our planet.