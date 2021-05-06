Uber: 23 more riders and CGIL civilian limbs

(Ansa) – Milan, 26 March – The number of riders admitted as
Civil parties at the hearing before Milan judge Teresa D.
Pascal who sees the director as one of the accused in the caporalato charge
(Suspended) from Uber, Gloria Bresciani, after investigation
Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari who led last May to
Assignment from the delivery platform, then revoke it
From the Prevention Measures section. Today, in fact, 23 more passengers (one of them is present at
The seventh floor of the court) in addition to the 21 of the last session,
I entered as a plaintiff. And the
CGIL and the Milan Action Chamber, again as civil parties.
Brissiani, who asked for the procedure to be shortened, is accused of a crime
Exploitation of work in competition with Giuseppe and Leonardo
Moltini (chose the first for the abbreviation and the second to refer to
Negotiate and pay 5,000 euros to the brigade for the checkpoint
Commentator ‘) and with Danilo Donnini (in abbreviated form), responsible
FRC brokerage (defendants under the law
Administrative responsibility) and Flash Road City. Aharon
Five defendants are responsible for tax crimes (almost all of them have
Selected alternative rituals). As far as is known, Giuseppe Molteni offered a down payment
Of compensation riders. And now we are discussing
Uber Italy civil liability that can leave
The procedure is given the choice of alternative rituals for the accused.
The session takes place on the day of the national strike
Of the boys who deliver food at home. (Ansa).
More Stories
Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines: The second dose might slip off. Cts: “call in 42 days”
Pay attention to the appropriate amount to keep in your bank account or mailing checking account to avoid risks and save costs and commissions
Unemployment fraud, investigation closed: 86 suspects