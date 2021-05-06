Uber: 23 more riders and CGIL civilian limbs

(Ansa) – Milan, 26 March – The number of riders admitted as

Civil parties at the hearing before Milan judge Teresa D.

Pascal who sees the director as one of the accused in the caporalato charge

(Suspended) from Uber, Gloria Bresciani, after investigation

Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari who led last May to

Assignment from the delivery platform, then revoke it

From the Prevention Measures section. Today, in fact, 23 more passengers (one of them is present at

The seventh floor of the court) in addition to the 21 of the last session,

I entered as a plaintiff. And the

CGIL and the Milan Action Chamber, again as civil parties.

Brissiani, who asked for the procedure to be shortened, is accused of a crime

Exploitation of work in competition with Giuseppe and Leonardo

Moltini (chose the first for the abbreviation and the second to refer to

Negotiate and pay 5,000 euros to the brigade for the checkpoint

Commentator ‘) and with Danilo Donnini (in abbreviated form), responsible

FRC brokerage (defendants under the law

Administrative responsibility) and Flash Road City. Aharon

Five defendants are responsible for tax crimes (almost all of them have

Selected alternative rituals). As far as is known, Giuseppe Molteni offered a down payment

Of compensation riders. And now we are discussing

Uber Italy civil liability that can leave

The procedure is given the choice of alternative rituals for the accused.

The session takes place on the day of the national strike

Of the boys who deliver food at home. (Ansa).