Twitch CEO admits after layoffs it's 'not profitable'

I CEO of Twitch Dan Clancy admitted that the streaming platform is owned by Amazon It is not profitable. The information comes from Q&As conducted on Twitch.

“We've made that clear in the past, saying we need to manage it sustainably, but I'll be frank: at this point We are not profitable“.

He continued: “Amazon has been very supportive of Twitch and this is important that must be sustainable over time Make sure we don't lose money“.

“We need to make sure Twitch has The appropriate size “To be here for the long term. It's important for Twitch to be here not just today, not just tomorrow, but 50 to 100 years from now,” he added. Our job is to manage Twitch in a way that ensures it thrives and is there for you and the communities you've built, because I don't think other platforms are like Twitch.”

“The bottom line is that the real reason for this decision has to do with the fact that we were too big in size to meet your needs.”