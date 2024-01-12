January 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Paolantoni and Izzo are “blasphemous and vulgar about Christmas. Rai must intervene.” Gaspare's supervisory question

Paolantoni and Izzo are “blasphemous and vulgar about Christmas. Rai must intervene.” Gaspare's supervisory question

Lorelei Reese January 12, 2024 2 min read


Blasphemy and vulgarity, organized for public service. These are the accusations Maurizio Gaspari To famous comedians Francesco Paolantoni H Piaggio Izzowho, accompanied by the narrational voice of Stefano Di Martino, last December 26 during the Rai2 broadcast “Da Natale a Santo Stefano”, represent in their own way “the birth of the next day”.

A parody of Mary and Joseph that did not go down well even with traditional Italian Catholics. “We are indignant and upset by the blasphemous and vulgar representation,” they roared. Jacopo CoggiOfficial Spokesman for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus e Carlo Giovanardifounder of Popolo e Libertà.

According to Caughey and Giovanardi, on Rai2, “A disrespectful and very bad tradition of the Nativity was shown, with Saint Joseph complaining about having had a prostate operation and thus being unable to conceive and with a man disguised as the Virgin Mary, represented as the Virgin Mary.” An absent-minded mother talks with a comic angel.”

The Forza Italia senator formally submitted a question to the Rey Supervisory Committee, addressed to the President Marinella Soldi everything Roberto Sergio.

The “blasphemous representation” and “vulgar parody” of the Holy Family, “broadcast on a public service channel precisely on the days when the Catholic world celebrates Christmas,” is the hypothesis of Gasparri, who wonders “if the opinion does not believe that this representation was offensive and seriously offended the sensibilities of viewers and the faithful.” And others, and what initiatives do you intend to take in this regard?

See also  Pictet AM puts the man back at the center of the world - Bluerating.com




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Under the Hawaiian Skies movie, story, cast, actors, ending, location

January 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

“Together, Salatino, this is the whole truth.”

January 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Roberto Valbozzi, his wife had to say goodbye to him: the end has come for them and there is nothing that can be done to change things

January 10, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Paolantoni and Izzo are “blasphemous and vulgar about Christmas. Rai must intervene.” Gaspare's supervisory question

January 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA OSIRIS-REx: Items blocking access to samples from asteroid Bennu have been removed

January 12, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Italy is the only country in the world that has won at least once in all winter sports! Bagnes gives us an indelible record, ahead of Germany and the United States

January 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Not only sports: you can also burn calories on the computer, here's how many calories you burn every day

January 12, 2024 Gerald Bax