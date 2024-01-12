Paolantoni and Izzo are “blasphemous and vulgar about Christmas. Rai must intervene.” Gaspare's supervisory question

Blasphemy and vulgarity, organized for public service. These are the accusations Maurizio Gaspari To famous comedians Francesco Paolantoni H Piaggio Izzowho, accompanied by the narrational voice of Stefano Di Martino, last December 26 during the Rai2 broadcast “Da Natale a Santo Stefano”, represent in their own way “the birth of the next day”.

A parody of Mary and Joseph that did not go down well even with traditional Italian Catholics. “We are indignant and upset by the blasphemous and vulgar representation,” they roared. Jacopo CoggiOfficial Spokesman for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus e Carlo Giovanardifounder of Popolo e Libertà.

According to Caughey and Giovanardi, on Rai2, “A disrespectful and very bad tradition of the Nativity was shown, with Saint Joseph complaining about having had a prostate operation and thus being unable to conceive and with a man disguised as the Virgin Mary, represented as the Virgin Mary.” An absent-minded mother talks with a comic angel.”

The Forza Italia senator formally submitted a question to the Rey Supervisory Committee, addressed to the President Marinella Soldi everything Roberto Sergio.

The “blasphemous representation” and “vulgar parody” of the Holy Family, “broadcast on a public service channel precisely on the days when the Catholic world celebrates Christmas,” is the hypothesis of Gasparri, who wonders “if the opinion does not believe that this representation was offensive and seriously offended the sensibilities of viewers and the faithful.” And others, and what initiatives do you intend to take in this regard?