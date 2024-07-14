July 14, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Unknown features in WhatsApp

Unknown features in WhatsApp

Gerald Bax July 14, 2024 2 min read

Hidden functions in WhatsApp – Planetcellulare.it

Hidden Functions of WhatsApp: Here is the article about the ways we should know completely about this application

Hidden functions of WhatsApp – (Smart Tech) – Planetcellulare.it

WhatsApp It is a platform that we all use today, to send messages in real time with our friends or with other contacts, even at work. And as we have seen in recent weeks, this platform does not only offer a chat service. There are many functions within it, but few people know about them. Today we will try to see the most specific ones, also explaining their usefulness in this article.

Hidden WhatsApp Features: What We Need to Know

WhatsApp is a private platform, capable of making us talk to our contacts but above all defending our privacy regarding that conversation. Among the newest functions of this application, there is a mode that makes the chat with a certain contact inaccessible. The function is called “Lock chat“, which protects our conversation with one or more different users through the use of passwords and biometric data. A form of protection particularly suitable for professionals or people involved in adultery.

What you need to know about WhatsApp – Planetcellulare.it

And other hidden and useful features for the user

Another very useful function is the associated function.Archive chat Like email. This feature allows you to store chats that you don’t want to see publicly, or simply hide them. Why is this kind of feature useful? It allows you to sort the conversation that interests you in a private way, without even deleting the chat itself. It’s worth a try, with the reasons why you might use this mode being multiple.

Another function we told you about a few days ago is deactivation. Confirm reading. A way to maintain privacy using WhatsApp, but above all, to find the time to calmly reply to your girlfriend, your employer or your friend. In practice, other users will not know when you have read their message, as they will no longer be notified through the blue tick system. Very useful for protecting your privacy, try it in the settings.

Another special and interesting feature of WhatsApp is the feature associated with using Custom wallpapers for our chatsIf we are talking to our girlfriend, we can set a photo of her together as our background. The same in groups for groups, or a joint business chat with the company logo. Nice solutions to make conversations more sympathetic, fun and maybe even corporate, as at work. And here too, try it and enjoy your imagination. It can make your conversations a little more fun and above all captivate your eyes.

See also  'Project Sakura' images show, a PT-style demo for PS5 - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Elon Musk as Dr. Frankenstein: Implanting a Neuralink chip in another patient, it’s amazing what happens
2 min read

Elon Musk as Dr. Frankenstein: Implanting a Neuralink chip in another patient, it’s amazing what happens

July 14, 2024 Gerald Bax
Ubisoft is experimenting with cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones
2 min read

Ubisoft is experimenting with cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones

July 13, 2024 Gerald Bax
Chrome History, and How to Easily Recover It If You Deleted It
3 min read

Chrome History, and How to Easily Recover It If You Deleted It

July 13, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

Unknown features in WhatsApp
2 min read

Unknown features in WhatsApp

July 14, 2024 Gerald Bax
Rome, Saturday evening in the subway from the Far West: a huge fight between pickpocket gangs, a tourist kidnapped and beaten
2 min read

Rome, Saturday evening in the subway from the Far West: a huge fight between pickpocket gangs, a tourist kidnapped and beaten

July 14, 2024 Noah French
The Ambani Wedding Finally Comes True: All of Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Dresses for Her Royal Wedding
2 min read

The Ambani Wedding Finally Comes True: All of Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Dresses for Her Royal Wedding

July 14, 2024 Lorelei Reese
Nurses retire at 70, doctors can reach 72. Health care, here’s the hospital’s saving grace
4 min read

Nurses retire at 70, doctors can reach 72. Health care, here’s the hospital’s saving grace

July 14, 2024 Karen Hines