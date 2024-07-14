Unknown features in WhatsApp

Hidden functions in WhatsApp – Planetcellulare.it

WhatsApp It is a platform that we all use today, to send messages in real time with our friends or with other contacts, even at work. And as we have seen in recent weeks, this platform does not only offer a chat service. There are many functions within it, but few people know about them. Today we will try to see the most specific ones, also explaining their usefulness in this article.

WhatsApp is a private platform, capable of making us talk to our contacts but above all defending our privacy regarding that conversation. Among the newest functions of this application, there is a mode that makes the chat with a certain contact inaccessible. The function is called “Lock chat“, which protects our conversation with one or more different users through the use of passwords and biometric data. A form of protection particularly suitable for professionals or people involved in adultery.

Another very useful function is the associated function.Archive chat Like email. This feature allows you to store chats that you don’t want to see publicly, or simply hide them. Why is this kind of feature useful? It allows you to sort the conversation that interests you in a private way, without even deleting the chat itself. It’s worth a try, with the reasons why you might use this mode being multiple.

Another function we told you about a few days ago is deactivation. Confirm reading. A way to maintain privacy using WhatsApp, but above all, to find the time to calmly reply to your girlfriend, your employer or your friend. In practice, other users will not know when you have read their message, as they will no longer be notified through the blue tick system. Very useful for protecting your privacy, try it in the settings.

Another special and interesting feature of WhatsApp is the feature associated with using Custom wallpapers for our chatsIf we are talking to our girlfriend, we can set a photo of her together as our background. The same in groups for groups, or a joint business chat with the company logo. Nice solutions to make conversations more sympathetic, fun and maybe even corporate, as at work. And here too, try it and enjoy your imagination. It can make your conversations a little more fun and above all captivate your eyes.