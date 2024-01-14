Tonight is a wonderful conjunction between Saturn and the Moon, visible with the naked eye! How do you see it?

Today, January 14, 2024, a wonderful conjunction will occur between Saturn and the Moon. Everything that can be seen with the naked eye, here's the proof

Moon and Saturn They will be the heroes of a magical encounter tonight, January 14, 2024: a beautiful pairing. They will be so close in the sky starting around 5.30pm (apparently only, in fact they are on average more than a billion kilometers apart), which will turn the southern horizon into something magical (the exact time depends on where you observe and your location). have artificial and/or natural obstacles). Now let's move on to the details of the note.

simulation Saturn conjunction – Luna Tonight at 5.30pm (14 January 2024). Credit: Stellarium

How and when to monitor this event

As mentioned, everything will be visible with the naked eye: already at 5/5.30 pm the stars will be visible in the south. The event (sync) will be a visual announcement With the naked eye But already a Good binoculars It will be able to make you appreciate the surface of the Moon in detail: a small telescope will help you see Saturn's amazing ring system. We advise you this. For those who want to get closer to observing the sky, we recommend the book Daniel Gaspari“,”First encounter with the starry sky“Here it is connection.

