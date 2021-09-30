A Quiet Weekend in Prelude to a Monday of Troubled Weather





Important assurances about the passage of severe unrest in Italy between Sunday 3 and Monday 4 October. This turbulent passage will result from the development of a severe hiatus in Western Europe, where the warm Scirocco currents will be called along the eastern flank. With this kind of circulation, it will be primarily the northern regions, and the middle and upper Tyrrhenian side that will suffer the greatest consequences, with storms expected to be very severe. Between Sunday and Monday, the most rain is expected in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio.

The And the same Sirocco currents, also active in the southern regions, will bring here a new surge of the mercury column to especially high values ​​on Monday, October 4th.

Expectations wind on earth in a Monday morning, with Scirocco’s activity along the Tyrrhenian side, where the weather is unstable:

Appreciation Is raining Submitted by American model always for Monday morning:

On Tuesday the fifth, the coldest part of the depression that was initially confined to western Europe will tend to move towards Italy, causing winds to circulate from the western quarters. There will be room for lower temperatures first in the north, and then in the middle as well from Wednesday 6 onwards.