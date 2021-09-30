September 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A Quiet Weekend in Prelude to a Monday of Troubled Weather

A Quiet Weekend in Prelude to a Monday of Troubled Weather

Karen Hines September 30, 2021 1 min read


Important assurances about the passage of severe unrest in Italy between Sunday 3 and Monday 4 October. This turbulent passage will result from the development of a severe hiatus in Western Europe, where the warm Scirocco currents will be called along the eastern flank. With this kind of circulation, it will be primarily the northern regions, and the middle and upper Tyrrhenian side that will suffer the greatest consequences, with storms expected to be very severe. Between Sunday and Monday, the most rain is expected in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Tuscany, Lazio.

TheAnd the same Sirocco currents, also active in the southern regions, will bring here a new surge of the mercury column to especially high values ​​on Monday, October 4th.

Expectations wind on earth in a Monday morning, with Scirocco’s activity along the Tyrrhenian side, where the weather is unstable:

Appreciation Is raining Submitted by American model always for Monday morning:

On Tuesday the fifth, the coldest part of the depression that was initially confined to western Europe will tend to move towards Italy, causing winds to circulate from the western quarters. There will be room for lower temperatures first in the north, and then in the middle as well from Wednesday 6 onwards.

height analysis subordinate American model Referring to Wednesday October 6:

See also  How are things going on the Chinese space station?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Be careful because if we have cardiovascular problems, we should absolutely reduce the consumption of this fish

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Callie Rodriguez, the first woman on the moon in a NASA picture book

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The most important event in the evolution of life dates back nearly 3 billion years

September 29, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

India: 14567, toll-free for the elderly, active from tomorrow – Ultima Ora

September 30, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Kovit data: 3,804 cases and 51 deaths in 24 hours. The positive rate equal to 1.23%, decrease in ultra treatments

September 30, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Then the bank must compensate the customer

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

A Quiet Weekend in Prelude to a Monday of Troubled Weather

September 30, 2021 Karen Hines