Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday 7th April 2022

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: Draws for today Thursday 7 April 2022 live on Today.it. Here are the winning numbers for today: first the numbers of all the Lotto reels, then the six numbers from SuperEnalotto plus the Julie number and the star (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto.

In the last draw, that Tuesday 5 April 2022Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” reached, but three lucky players hit the number “5” for 70 thousand euros each. The prolonged absence of the winning Cestina has raised the prize pool for the SuperEnalotto: in today’s competition, Thursday 7 April 2022, the record for the jackpot is €184.3 million.

Lotto numbers for today’s contest, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies agency sends out the numbers for the ten wheels plus the national wheel at approximately 8 p.m.

Barry 85 29 78 75 87

16- Cagliari 58 81 80 78

Florence 20 31 33 4612

Genoa 54 79 32 77 40

MILAN 64 23 61 90 77

Naples 84 22 69 54 37

Palermo 58 17 87 76 70

Rome 4 25 66 27 19

Turin 90 26 69 65 72

Venice 33 43 11 89 79

National 60 13 71 61 35

If you don’t see the numbers correctly, reload the page on this Link.

The winning six of the SuperEnalotto today, Thursday 7th April 2022, along with Julie’s number and the superstar.

SuperEnalotto n. 42 of 07/04/2022

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 11 20 42 43 51 86

Jolly Number: 71

Superstar Number: 87

Update + neither ‘6’ nor ‘5+1’ in today’s Superenalotto raffle. The jackpot for the upcoming contest rises to 185.3 million.

quotes Category number of winnings quotes

6 . points 0.00 EUR

Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR

points 5 5 41374.82 EUR

points 4 589 €357.59

points 3 22339 €28.39

points 2 372.676 5.28 €



And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Thursday, April 7, 2022.